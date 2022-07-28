Opinion/Letter: Lincoln nothing like Putin

In his July 23 editorial regarding Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s choice of Ann McLean for the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, the Editorial Page Editor rightly criticized the assertion that Lincoln’s military action to save the Union was equally as wrong as Putin’s war to subjugate Ukraine. The editor also questioned McLean's view that the enslaved people would have been emancipated in five to 10 years after 1861 anyway. The assertions were consistent Mclean’s 1998 doctoral thesis, "UNVEILING THE LOST CAUSE: A study of Monuments to the Civil War Memory in Richmond, Virginia and Vicinity," attached to which was an interview of Robert E. Lee in 1866 where he sowed the seeds of the Lost Cause myth by declaring Lincoln’s preparations to save the Union unconstitutional—thereby justifying secession—and arguing that the end of slavery had been imminent until abolitionists began forcing the issue. But, rather than merely describing it as would a scholar, McLean adopted, defended, and in no small way, perpetuated it.

This could be a teachable moment for McLean. Were she to admit that Lee was wrong to lead a military insurrection to defend the right of some to enslave others and that Confederacy's actions were in no way comparable to Ukraine’s resisting Putin’s “holy crusade” to reunite God-given Russia, there would be hope. A more likely result is a non-apology. Moreover, if past is prologue, McLean’s concern about the handling of Richmond’s Lee monument time capsule monument for posterity would likely lead her to double-down on the Lost Cause myth. She feared “central planning” conspirators might hijack the capsule’s contents for purposes of cancelling the true intent of those in 1890 who wanted to explain the Lost Cause.

Should there be anyone on the Virginia Board of Historic Resources who casually describes slavery as a "bad thing?" Mclean's appointment is not about “balance” or “good people on both sides.” The simple truth is that glorifying those who fought to perpetuate enslavement in the face of millions of Black people who lived and died enslaved in the United States is profane. Perpetuating such glorification based on inaccurate legal theories is worse.

Robert E. Little, Jr.

Crozet