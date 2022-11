All the pro gunners blame mass shootings on mental problems. But if there were no semi-automatic AR-15s available, how many would be murdered? It seems to me if all weapons were single shot, then fewer people would be kille3d. It is hard to shoot so many with a bow and arrow from half a football field away, one at a time. Maybe we should only be able to have muzzle loaders available or knives, slingshots, or bows. Let’s give deer, bears and people a chance to grow up.