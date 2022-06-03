Opinion/Letter: Library name should change

In the opinion letter, "Don’t change the library name," on May 28, the writer, poses a series of rhetorical questions, arguing that “inherited grievance” has impelled descendants of “slaves,” more humanely and respectfully known as enslaved Black people, to advocate for removing Thomas Jefferson and James Madison from the name of the regional library. The writer does not tell us what “inherited grievance” is or why it’s bad except that it’s likely “consciousness-raising.”

For keeping the names, the writer presents several of Jefferson’s and Madison’s accomplishments: they were the primary authors of writings documenting the founders’ agreement to revolt against Great Britain and form the Unite States; they read and wrote a lot (but enslaved people were not allowed to); Jefferson sold to the Library of Congress about $450,000 (in today’s money) worth of books he had purchased with the profits from the labor of enslaved Black people, but he did not share the proceeds with them. Those were the positive achievements. On the negative side Jefferson and Madison owned hundreds of enslaved infants, toddlers, adolescents, women and men. Some of them were Jefferson’s own enslaved children.

The writer’s statement that “Jefferson’s and Madison’s American Revolution meant to put an end to inherited rank and distinction” is more than ironic. They inherited a system of subjugation and exploitation.

Monuments, tangible like statues or intangible like library organizations, should reflect how the community members view both the enshrined and each other. The community’s descendants of enslaved Black people have never seen themselves reflected in this monument to Jefferson and Madison.

Robert E. Little, Jr.

Crozet