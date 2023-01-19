Opinion/Letter: Lewis did much for diversity

In reference to the Jan. 14 article on renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary, Albemarle schools Superintendent Matt Haas and the school board are not only out of step with most of the community, but the committee vote to change Meriwether Lewis Elementary to Ivy Elementary is out of step with American history.

Meriwether Lewis was farther ahead of his time than Mr. Haas and the school board are behind. A journal of Meriwether Lewis relates the story in his own words.

On Nov. 24, 1804, Meriwether Lewis solicited a vote from everyone on which side of the Columbia River to pitch camp for the winter. Sacagawea, then not yet 18 years of age, got a recorded vote as did York, an African American. York’s vote came 66 years before African-American men got to vote on American soil. It was 115 years before women gained suffrage.

Instead of changing the school’s name, all local school children and visitors should enjoy annual open-air productions of The Vote of 1804 at an amphitheater on the hillside across from the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center.

The play could engage diverse local actors and champion the names of the Shoshone chief, Cameahwait, and Meriweather Lewis for embodying the American spirit of inclusion and common purpose. Without Cameahwait’s hospitality, the Lewis and Clark expedition would have frozen in the Bitterroot Mountains.

For all the local arguments about the proper role of history in our area today, educators first and foremost should know their history lessons before making assumptions. And, just for the record, Lewis’ vote and the final decision agreed with the vote of Sacagawea.

Not only should the school’s name not be changed, every student at Meriwether Lewis Elementary should know this great lesson of "one person, one vote" by heart.

Don Eugene Detmer

Crozet