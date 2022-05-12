Opinion/Letter: Let women choose

Let women choose

Speaking as a man, I am happy that I spent my 80th Mother’s Day learning what a D & C is, and how it relates to a woman’s health, as well as to the hot-button issue of abortion. I learned that the D is for dilation and the C is for curettage. It is just now dawning on me how ignorant I have been about child-bearing, fertility, rape, and a myriad of issues that so deeply affect a woman’s health and emotional well-being. I certainly ought not try to control or police the difficult, entirely private decisions that she must make about her health and family planning, decisions which shameless right-wing politicians across the country are now trying to make for her. Riding the crest of approaching fascism, these anti-feminist pundits are generally no better informed than the late Congressman Todd Akin, who suggested that rape does not usually cause pregnancy.