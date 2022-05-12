Opinion/Letter: Let women choose

Let women choose
Speaking as a man, I am happy that I spent my 80th Mother’s Day learning what a D & C is, and how it relates to a woman’s health, as well as to the hot-button issue of abortion. I learned that the D is for dilation and the C is for curettage. It is just now dawning on me how ignorant I have been about child-bearing, fertility, rape, and a myriad of issues that so deeply affect a woman’s health and emotional well-being. I certainly ought not try to control or police the difficult, entirely private decisions that she must make about her health and family planning, decisions which shameless right-wing politicians across the country are now trying to make for her. Riding the crest of approaching fascism, these anti-feminist pundits are generally no better informed than the late Congressman Todd Akin, who suggested that rape does not usually cause pregnancy.
We now have a democracy that trusts women and men alike to make personal decisions, including religion, voting, and sexual preference. Those who now advocate a fascist overthrow of our government may soon relieve us of freedoms we now take for granted: applying for a job, travelling, joining a union, having a baby, and even getting a ticket to a football game. But don’t let even a looming threat of fascism strike too much fear in your heart, because mothers always bequeath to us an enduring comfort with their child-bearing potential and their nurturing instincts. Remember that women embody the destiny of our country and the hope of our species. Let us all, especially men, never try to legislate them into submission.
Chuck Hawkins Charlottesville