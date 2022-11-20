Opinion/Letter: Lax gun laws led to deaths

I am writing in response to the Editorial “Gun Allegations Demand Deeper Investigations,” which faults the University of Virginia for not acting soon enough to prevent Christopher Darnell Jones from killing members of the football team. I do not think this is primarily the fault of UVA, as it was at least pursuing an investigation. The real fault is with the lax gun control laws in Virginia. Jones was previously convicted in 2021 of a concealed weapons violation, and had his gun taken away at that time. Yet he still managed to get a new gun in 20222 to commit this horrendous crime. The Commonwealth failed to prevent someone who should not have gotten another gun. As citizens, we should press the government and legislature to pass stronger gun control laws, such as the one recently passed in Oregon, to protect us from persons who should not be allowed to own guns in the first place.