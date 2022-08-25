Opinion/Letter: Law blocks election info

Law blocks election info

Sometimes, legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly can lead to unintended consequences. That’s the case with a new election law, introduced by GOP Sen. Bill Stanley of Glade Hill, and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April. S.B. 80 took effect in July. It prohibits state and local elections officials from accepting certain gifts, services, and funding from nongovernmental groups and individuals for voter outreach and education. Sounds uncontroversial right? Not so. Unfortunately, good intentions can be bad for transparency and bad for our democracy.

Because of S.B. 80, voters in Central Virginia could not hear from elections officials in Albemarle and Charlottesville recently about preparations for November congressional elections. Are there new precincts? When can you vote early and how? Are there new rules for absentee ballots? All good questions. However, both city and county registrars, unsure about the intent of the new law, declined invitations from the Senior Statesmen of Virginia to speak without any fee or compensation to our August forum.

Seems that Commonwealth Attorneys are keeping the people that run our elections from making any public comment about those elections, while they await an opinion from the Attorney General, Jason Miyares. We are perplexed about how this new law could be interpreted to prevent public employees from providing educational information to Virginia citizens. We hope that S. B. 80 can be clarified soon to allow for outreach by private groups (nonprofit and community service groups such as the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and Senior Statesmen of Virginia) about the cornerstone of democracy- the vote. Muzzling elections registrars is not going to solve whatever problem Sen. Stanley and Gov. Youngkin sought to fix with this drastic change in voter education.

Sue Friedman, President

Board of Directors

Senior Statesmen of Virginia