Opinion/Letter: Law-abiding gun owners are no problem

I have been watching several days of reporting on the Uvalde, Tex. elementary school shooting. Okay. It is a horrible event that shocks the sensibilities of most Americans. The public safety officers were originally praised for their heroism, but they are now being ripped for their delay and caution while hysterical parents of children were urging them either to "do something," or "let them do something" in a neatly roped off area.

It is probably predictable that the Democrats in Congress are reflexively using this as a lever for increased gun control/prohibition and the Republicans are reflexively defending the 2nd Amendment. I would observe that the citizens who go through the training and the inconvenience of "concealed carry" so-as not to be the only one unarmed when a crazy with a gun starts shooting are NOT the danger, but are a useful auxiliary to the local police when trouble starts; the same with armed home-owners. On the other hand, criminals and crazy people don't care about gun control.