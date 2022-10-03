Opinion/Letter: Lady Liberty welcomed immigrants

Lady Liberty, as she has been known to generations of Americans, both sailing finally into New York Harbor and school kids taught what our commitments to freedom were always touted for those struggling to get here from their native oppression, like my mother and father at different times.

What we see today represents a simple suggestion: We did not really mean it.

When the French saw us as a shining symbol for the world, despite our own historic miscues, and gifted us with the Lady, we at least made an effort to assert the ideals our politicians have loved to boast and later ignore.

Now, as governors of two major states think they have done their duties to lucky American citizens, it may be time to “undress” the Lady whose meaning has been assaulted no less than if she had been a living person.

Your power is in your vote. Anyone who may have watched the new "Holocaust" three-part documentary series will have seen how a nation can be dragged to oblivion by the heavily financed bravado of a leader.

Joseph J. Honick

Charlottesville