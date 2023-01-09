Opinion/Letter: Lacks not alone in donating to research

A front page story in the Dec. 20 issue of the Daily Progress praised plans to erect a statue of Henrietta Lacks of Roanoke for her contribution to medical science.

According to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine we3bsite: “Among the important scientific discoveries of the last century was the first immortal human cell line known as ‘HeLa’ [named after Henriette Lacks] — a remarkably durable and prolific line of cells obtained during the treatment of Henrietta’s cancer by Johns Hopkins researcher Dr. George Gey in 1951. Her ‘He-La’ cells' constituted the first known line of human cells in history.”

A similar story in your Dec. 12 Daily Progress praised 155,000 Americans for donating their genes to a National Institute of Health (NIH) study for medical science research that may benefit us all.

Earlier this year, I drove about 60 miles to Richmond to the McGuire hospital to donate a vial of blood for the Veterans Administration's "Million Veterans Program." To date, about 850,000 veterans have donated their blood for medical research. The MVP program may benefit us all by finding cures to several diseases.

Clearly Henrietta Lacks was significant in the study of human genes. However, thousands of people would have gladly donated their own “He-La” cells for medical research.

If a statue of Henrietta is erected, the plaque below the statue should credit the thousands of other Americans who have also contributed to the advancement of medical science.

James Lynn Wilson

Albemarle County