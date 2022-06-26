Opinion/Letter: Keep library name

An open letter to JMRL Trustees: Jefferson and Madison are the principal authors of documents that created our form of government. Removing their names from our regional library, sends the message that the incalculable value of a liberal democracy which Jefferson and Madison bequeathed to this country is not worthy of honor – that the names of these visionaries must be removed from public view, globally condemned, their reputations besmirched, their accomplishments hidden because they held other human beings in bondage. (which, of course, did many others, whites and blacks)

Simultaneously, removal ratifies the revolutionary philosophy of so-called “social justice warriors” who have requested this name change.

Their ideology rejects a cultural precondition for a successfully functioning democracy - the necessity for tolerance and civility toward people who disagree with you. They fixate, instead, on the destruction of anything deemed to be “white supremacist”, which includes most of our societal institutions and even civil discourse.

Dissenters from the Gospel of Woke can be and are hounded, harassed, threatened, slandered, “deplatformed”, picketed, doxed, purged, shouted down, physically assaulted.

In Charlottesville, their influence has left the city government in a state of collapse, priceless artworks moved- possibly destroyed, schools renamed, demands made for radical changes in school curricula and residential zoning…now they come for the library.

On January 6, this country barely escaped a right -wing coup from the violent followers of a corrupt President. The Woke, representing the extreme left are also dangerous and have a similar disdain for democratic laws and norms as envisioned by Jefferson and Madison.

Please do not give them your blessing.

Jane Williamson

Albemarle County