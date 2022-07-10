Opinion/Letter: Jefferson,Madison were sexists, too

In response to the letter of Suzanne Munson urging the Board of Madison-Jefferson Library to keep the name honoring these “Forefathers.” Her defense of their slave ownership was necessary to preserve the plantation life they had become accustomed to. Right. She points out that both men were actually opposed to slavery (as though that statement absolves them of their criminal behavior). These men definitely had feet of clay. Thomas Jefferson was (in today's terms) a pedophile who forced himself on 14-year-old Sally Hemings. Why doesn’t the library put her name on their building? Jefferson sold some children he had with Sally.

Although he did free some of his slaves before and upon his death, Sally wasn’t one of them. She was bequeathed to his daughter. As for Madison, Ms. Munson and others who tout the accomplishments of The Father of our Country James Madison might want to read the newly--published book by Bettye Kearse, "The Other Madisons, The Lost History of a President’s Black Family.”

These Founding Fathers' legacy is also failing to consider that anyone other than white males might have rights. They chose to create a document which, to this day, actually takes away women's rights (see Roe vs. Wade). Why not rename the library to honor a woman? I'm sure there were many women who sacrificed and did their part in the founding of our nation. Women were suppressed then, as now. How about renaming the library Dolley Madison or Abigail Adams, or Eleanor Roosevelt? Why not honor the life of Sally Hemings who suffered as a slave, as a Black person, and as a woman? Don't we owe something to her? We should be honest about how women in this country have been suppressed from the beginning of our history to this day. We need to recognize our heroines and stop holding up rapist slave owners as heroes. Please change the name of the Library (an institution of knowledge, history, and progress). Jefferson and Madison did nothing but suppress women's rights and Black lives. Time to move forward in our thinking and in naming our institutions.