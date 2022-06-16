Opinion/Letter: Jan. 6 probe is an investment in democracy

I must take exception to the writer of a June 14 letter to the editor complaining that the Jan. 6 investigation hearings are a waste of money. I suggest he read Evan Mawarire’s essay in the June 15 edition of the Washington Post which says, in part, “I saw Mugabe wreck a democracy. The Jan. 6 hearings matter – a lot.” Pastor Mawarire eloquently expresses why these hearings are vitally important to our country’s future as a democracy.

To get a better perspective on Congressional hearings, I reviewed several archived articles about the Benghazi hearings and investigations conducted in the wake of the 2012 Benghazi attack. A Wikipedia article about the various investigations and hearings indicated that there were 10 different investigations with the most memorable of them probably the 2014-2015 House Select Committee on Events Surrounding the 2012 Terrorist Attack in Benghazi. It was noteworthy for the continuous hours of testimony by Secretary Hilary Clinton. According to a PBS Newshour segment about the final 800-page report from that committee’s hearings, the hearings took two years and cost $7 million taxpayer dollars. I could not find financial information for the other Benghazi investigations, but the final report came to the same findings as the previous investigations. This would lead me to conclude that $7 million taxpayer dollars may have been wasted in that investigation. I haven’t been able to find a definitive cost of the Jan. 6 committee’s expenditures, but what I found seems to indicate a similar cost to the Benghazi Select Committee’s costs once the January 6th Select Committee completes its work.