Opinion/Letter: Jan. 6 participants don't deserve public jobs

Reference the Charlottesville city employee who took part in the Jan. 6 fiasco. It was so disheartening to hear that he would not be punished. What happened to all the transparency the city leaders promised and touted to the voters pre-election. I have said so many times if you are the right person with the right connection(s), and commit a crime, just go to Wal Mart, buy a 98-cent can of apology, open it and spread it and all is forgiven.

The Charlottesville city official who committed the crime (in my book), of attacking the capitol is not charged. So our elected officials have chosen to shroud him/her in secrecy and not share with the taxpayers his/her ID or the nature of exactly what he did. But, not to worry, we’ll keep you on the job, give you promotions and if you are an elected official, perhaps we will reelect you.

As a 30-plus-year active duty military veteran who followed that service with a 15-year career in civil service, I am an unabashed lover of this country. So it is disheartening to even think of breaching or attacking one of our sacred buildings. Absolutely disgusting and you are asking the taxpayers to pay for this type behavior

Charlottesville elected officials: You failed. You should be ashamed, (but you are not). Your constituency, your city, your Commonwealth and your country deserve better.

John Booker

Albemarle County