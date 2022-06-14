Opinion/Letter: Jan. 6 hearings are a waste of money

Jan. 6 hearings waste of money

I am fed up with the daily harangue in the media about the January 6 investigation. The current “investigation” is the most egregious waste of time and taxpayer money since Nancy Pelosi and her band tried unsuccessfully TWICE to impeach Donald Trump.

Pelosi has an unreasonable and insatiable obsession to GET Donald Trump. And, of course, the national media sycophants print and broadcast everything liberal to inflame controversy.

Did Donald Trump have any influence on the Capital protestors? OF COURSE HE DID!! But the investigators have spent the last 18 months trying to decide the degree of his culpability. They haven’t proven anything yet, and they never will – just like in the two impeachment fiascos.

Politicians have clearly supplanted lawyers as the most worthless body in America. Why aren’t they spending their time trying to reduce inflation, stop the massive immigration at our borders and address other issues that are IMPORTANT to the quality of life in our country.

John Roberson

Louisa