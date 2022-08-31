Opinion/Letter: In college, Ellis blocked free speech for gay activist

In college, Ellis blocked free speech for gay activist

I went to UVA with Bert Ellis and am, of course, revolted that he is the kind of person Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to help bring down hundreds of years of liberal education at The University.

Ellis’ claim to be dedicated to free speech and against “cancel culture” is laughable. When I was president of the Gay Student Union (GSU) at UVA in 1975, we co-sponsored with the University Union the great Franklin Kameny, a pioneering gay activist since the late 1950s, as a speaker. But when Bert Ellis, then a Tri-Chairman of the University Union, got wind of the collaboration he pulled the University Union out. “When I saw it (the Kameny request), I immediately canned it,” Ellis was quoted as saying.

Charles Francis, a historian and also a UVa grad, found this quote from Ellis at that time in the Cavalier Daily: “I did not want the University Union associated with the GSU. In view of the student population here, it is not the type of activity the University Union should sponsor. It’s [homosexuality] not an issue viewed highly in the University, and it would not help the University Union’s position and prestige.”

Kameny went on to be one of the most honored Americans of his time. His papers were acquired by the Library of Congress. His home is on the National Register of Historic Places—an honor that will never come to Ellis or Youngkin.

Ellis was into cancel culture when it was a tool of the right-wing to suppress topics such as gay rights that they saw as a threat. And now he is in league with Gov. Youngkin and much of the Republican Party into once again censoring curricula and subjects that don’t fit their straight, white, Christian fantasies of what America was, is, or should be.

I remember these words of Mr. Jefferson inscribed in stone over an entrance archway: “We are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.” The Youngkins and Ellises of the world can’t handle the truth about such things as difference in human sexuality and about our country’s profoundly racist foundations. Yes, they’ve grabbed some power in this divisive moment. But the truth will out.

Andy Humm

Co-Host, Gay USA

New York, NY