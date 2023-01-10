Opinion/Letter: Immigrants should come legally

My family is composed of Polish, German, Czech, Italian and Russian immigrants. They arrived in the U.S. legally thru New York’s Ellis Island. They became U.S. citizens and I am the offspring of one of those citizens.

Many U.S. soldiers with the same histories were sent, as I was, to defend the borders of foreign lands in South Korea, South Vietnam and Afghanistan against foreign invaders and were disabled or died doing so.

Presently, we have people wading a river border and walking into our country with very little attempt no attempt to check their right to be here. If my family came the proper way, then why are these people not required to follow the same procedures? I have no objection to following proper procedures to live here.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle