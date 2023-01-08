Opinion/Letter: Immigrants have much to contribute

There is a huge worker shortage in our area, and more people are moving out of state than are moving in. Aware of that, Gov. Youngkin is focused on increasing our workforce and job training, but he seems unaware of a huge available workforce.

A new report from Virginia Commonwealth University about Virginia’s immigrant population reveals that many skilled workers cannot work in their field. Some 21% of college-educated immigrants are working in low-skill jobs or are unemployed.

The report quotes one job provider saying: “I think the biggest barrier… is that you have professionals working in poultry plants.” One refugee said: “I have a university degree, I have 10 years of experience, I was a lawyer. And when I came, they put me to work in a factory.”

A Charlottesville educator said: “I’ve taught students who were OB-GYNs and pharmacists and engineers and architects in their country…and the best job they can get here is like maybe a CNA if they go back to school.”

It’s been reported that an immigrant doctor is working as a waitress in the Roanoke area because her credentials aren't recognized here.

A bumper-sticker from an immigrant states succinctly: “We are not asking for free money; we want to work.”

Some 91% of DACA respondents are currently employed as doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, childcare providers, cleaners, business owners, restaurant workers, and first responders. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the fact that these positions are essential.

Millions of immigrants—asylum seekers, Dreamers, and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients—are yearning for permanent jobs. Virginia immigrants already benefit us by spending $33.6 billion a year and paying $13.4 billion in taxes. More would benefit us if better-paying, skilled jobs were eligible for them.

Dell Erwin

Charlottesville