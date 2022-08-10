Opinion/Letter: Housing prices limit options

Housing prices limit options

I am writing to express my frustration with housing prices in the Charlottesville area. Since 2019, housing across the US has gone up an average of 30% and rentals have increased 14% in just the last year. I started looking to move out of my one-bedroom apartment in January 2021, and I can attest that some Charlottesville units I looked at doubled in price over the course of about 18 months. In many cases, a slightly nicer one-bedroom than the one I was living in started at a $500 or more a month increase from the rate I was paying, and it was often for less square footage.

Mortgage payments are lower than rent payments, but in Charlottesville you have to be ready to offer significantly over asking in order to win a bidding war for a home. There are few homes within a range I can afford to begin with, and competition pushes those few options out of my reach. In general, rent is so high that most renters can’t afford to save much toward buying, making the goal of home ownership unattainable for many Charlottesville residents.

The housing market isn’t expected to improve any time soon. The state of Virginia is facing a shortage of single-family homes, and scarcity will continue to push up mortgages and rent rates alike. Unlike the boom of the early 2000s, this market isn’t driven by irresponsible lending. Thus, there is no bubble to burst.

On the flip side, inflation is driving up prices across the board, and wages are not keeping up with the rising cost of living.

I love living in Charlottesville because it’s a city full of character. Unfortunately, many of the people who make the city so great are being driven out because they cannot afford rising housing costs.

Sara Thompson

Charlottesville