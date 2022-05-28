Opinion/Letter: Honor service members

As Memorial Day approaches, it is appropriate to express our appreciation to those who have or who currently are serving our great nation. Service is often described as the act or willingness to help others, and by doing so, enhancing and preserving the quality of life for others.

How often have we taken the time to fully appreciate what the service of others has provided for us? As citizens of the United States we enjoy and directly benefit from the service and sacrifice of others.

Public safety, education and our military are just a few examples of how our lives have been made richer,safer and better because of the men and women of our nation who have volunteered to serve. They sacrifice their time-even their lives- to assure that the rest of us can live freely.

Honor their investment by finding a way to give back to our community and our nation with your service. We can all give some because some have given their all.

Mark Krebs

Charlottesville