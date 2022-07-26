Opinion/Letter: Hollywood glorifies gun violence

The debate on gun violence rages on unabated. Politicians and activists pontificate on the need to pass

gun controls to stop the terrible mass shootings that are all too prevalent in this country. And, of course, the media loves the topic, because it is controversy.

On his HBO show "Real Time", Bill Maher has often offered comments relating to the gun violence debate. A Commentary he presented in June should be required viewing for every person in the U.S. above the age of 10. It is readily available on the internet.

In this Commentary, Maher blasts Hollywood for the recent spate of movies that glorify gun violence. He offers many examples of movies that have "Vengeance" in the title and preach that the way to get back at those you don't like or don't agree with is to shoot them. It isn't just bad guys who do the shooting; it is more often movie heroes who are enacting vengeance and retribution on the bad guys! In this Commentary, Maher doesn't even mention the plethora of violent games that are available to young people to play on computers.

My wife and I stopped going to movies in the theater long ago, because almost every one deals to at least some degree with violence and death. I was always a fan of James Bond movies, but I have not gone to see the most recent offerings, because they too feature mostly violent action instead of the clever and entertaining spy thriller content of the early Bond films.

Unfortunately, the only real way to address gun violence is to shut down or rigorously regulate Hollywood and social media. In lieu of that, feeble efforts to control gun availability will have little to no effect on the problem.

John Roberson

Louisa County