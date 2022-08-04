Opinion/Letter: Hire police chief from within

Hire police chief from within

I see that the city of Charlottesville is looking for a new Police Chief. That should be about the 5th or 6th chief since 2016. I also noticed that the city will use a high-dollar recruiting firm out of Northern Virginia at a minimum cost of $35,000. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars have been spent in the past with terrible results. In fact, one former chief is suing the city now for $3 million. The city needs to try something else in its hiring process. One important idea is to hire from within its own ranks. If employees see that if they work hard and do a good job, they can make it to the top, they will do so. If employees see that the top jobs go to outside applicants, then they will have less motivation to strive for those positions. If the city keeps paying out all this money to get the position filled and they end up firing that person, it causes low morale in the ranks. The city needs to do something else and stop throwing money at the problem.