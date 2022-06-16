Opinion/Letter: Help stop war in Yemen

For the first time since 2016, the shrieking of bombs raining down on war-torn Yemen has stopped, the blessing of a two-month cease-fire that is thankfully holding.

Largely because of this conflict and its associated blockade, 16 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine. Medicine and fuel cannot get through so hospitals are unable to function. Treatable diseases go untreated.

The decimation of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure that so horrifies us pales compared to that which has been visited upon Yemen. David Beasley, Director of the World Food Program, describes it thusly: parts of Yemen are “hell on earth.”

From the beginning, the U.S. has thrown its support behind the inhumane aggressor in this conflict: Saudi Arabia. That means we – all of us -- have been party to actions the UN has warned likely constitute “war crimes”, including the use of starvation as a tool of war.

Ending the war that has garnered more attention – the one in Ukraine -- is an admirable goal, but one that will unfortunately demand complex calculations of risk and will realistically take some time to achieve. Conversely, we could do much to help stop the war in Yemen tomorrow simply by ending US involvement via passage of a new Yemen War Powers Resolution, such as was introduced recently in the House (H.J.Res. 87).

Our country must act quickly, while there is still relative calm, and utilize its outsized power to encourage peace in Yemen -- the first of hopefully many acts of atonement for having originally enabled this purposeless destruction.

On behalf of the unfairly murdered, starved, and sick but untreated civilians of Yemen - especially the children -- I urge Representative Bob Good to cosponsor H.J.Res. 87, thereby preventing any additional harm to the Yemeni people from our catastrophic foreign policy blunder.

Carol DiCaprio Herrick

Albemarle