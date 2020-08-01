I was concerned by how the author of the letter “Rethink criticism of UVa re-opening” (The Daily Progress, July 24) viewed Charlottesville as a struggling economy rather than as a community with health concerns.
I am an alum of the University of Virginia, and I’ve lived in Charlottesville since 2002. I’ve had students who have been coaches for the Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area and for the Jefferson Swim League and who have been tutors at Charlottesville High School, and I’ve been amongst them on the Corner and Mall.
But I’ve also been in the packed fraternities. Entire floors of my dorm first year came down with illnesses at the same time. I saw students descend upon Charlottesville for Midsummers with little to no regard for community health.
While the community misses the positive impact of the students and the local economy is struggling, imagine the opportunities that one returning student would have to infect others.
At best, students would take classes online and interact with others only while moving in and shopping for necessities. At worst, they would attend in-person classes, be cavalier with face coverings, and frequent fraternities, bars, and restaurants — as the previous letter writer suggests.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker is correct to be worried. The letter writer believes that the university has some control over students (which is extremely generous, given the reckless behavior that occurs on Rugby Road and the Corner), and he assumes that the city will struggle to control the students if the university does not reopen. The city will, for one reason: The students who do return, for the most part, are doing so due to a lack of concern for themselves and the community.
I, for one, am willing to risk a potential bump to the economy for the sake of my elderly professors and neighbors. As noted at a recent City Council meeting, local hospitals are already pushing capacity without the addition of thousands of new vectors.
If the letter writer and others really want to help, they can stay home and order things from Charlottesville businesses.
Michael Inlow
Charlottesville
