Opinion/Letter: Heal by doing something

Heal by doing something

We sat in the rear of the John Paul Jones Arena at the University of Virginia, wanting to honor but not intrude on the journey of loss of Devin Chandler’s, D’Sean Perry’s and Lavel Davis, Jr.’s families. For the first hour as we waited for the service to begin, raw grief filled the air and falling tears stained the cheeks of many as the opening video showed glimpses of the beautiful lives these young men lived. The fragility of life became so very clear to all of us.

But soon, the voices of loved ones, colleagues, and dear friends who shared memories, brought love and joy into the arena. Taking its place in the grief, lighting a path forward. And Sunday morning, as I walked in the brisk coldness, a verse from a song, I use to sing in choir came to me. “In Remembrance of Me, heal the sick, In Remembrance of Me, feed the poor.” I knew my path forward was to simply “do something” in the memory of Devin, D’Sean and Lavel. As a UVa community our hearts are aching and maybe in time we will find solace in simply doing something in honor and memory.