Opinion/Letter: Harsh truth: Fascism can happen here

I completely agree with the column from Aug. 30 by Professor Schütz (“Students learn from painful history”). I am a few years younger than the professor. I grew up and went to school in Germany in the 1960s and mid-1970s. I have seen concentration camp documentaries pretty much every year in school, have seen many of my fellow students (including myself) leave the classroom, vomit on the floor because the horror was incomprehensible, have argued with my parents (who were teenagers during the war) how they could have let this happen, have lived for most of my life with a feeling of collective guilt. It wasn’t and isn’t pleasant, but, as the editorial points out, it should not be pleasant. I know that this “unpleasantness” shaped me and I consider it a positive experience for my whole generation. And if anyone believes something like this could only happen in Germany, think again. It takes one spin master to make half the country believe that the elections were stolen, that COVID vaccines delete your DNA, and that this country is on the path to communism. Hiding from history will only allow you to make the same mistakes again.