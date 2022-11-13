Opinion/Letter: Harm involves many concepts

Whereas the abortion issue is a binary choice (to have an abortion or not), there are many ideologies that inform the basis of the individual decision. Open dialogue includes such issues as a woman’s psychological state in the before birth as well as after childbirth or abortion; the increased risk of premature birth after abortion; the blessing of the formation of a new life; the difficulties of raising a family in today’s world; the joy of successful contributions and celebration of a life well-lived; the use of contraception that may cause the expulsion of the embryo; the dreams of childless couples willing to adopt (nationally or internationally); the risks, benefits and cost of artificial reproduction. In considering these important issues, it becomes apparent that most of us truly wish to ‘do no harm’.