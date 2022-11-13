Opinion/Letter: Harm involves many concepts

A Nov. 8 editorial referenced The Cavalier Daily where UVa physicians present information identifying how maternal death rates from illegal abortions compared to the death rates from legal abortions, miscarriages, and routine childbirth. The physicians stress the importance of minimizing women’s death related to pregnancy, and in doing so, appeal to the Hippocratic Oath principle of ‘do no harm.’
Whereas the abortion issue is a binary choice (to have an abortion or not), there are many ideologies that inform the basis of the individual decision. Open dialogue includes such issues as a woman’s psychological state in the before birth as well as after childbirth or abortion; the increased risk of premature birth after abortion; the blessing of the formation of a new life; the difficulties of raising a family in today’s world; the joy of successful contributions and celebration of a life well-lived; the use of contraception that may cause the expulsion of the embryo; the dreams of childless couples willing to adopt (nationally or internationally); the risks, benefits and cost of artificial reproduction. In considering these important issues, it becomes apparent that most of us truly wish to ‘do no harm’.
Furthermore, we need to consider when life begins – something the Supreme Court was unable to identify in ‘Roe‘. Clearly, our society values unborn life; consider how a community reacts when a pregnant woman dies prior to childbirth; consider the extensive medical effort that is provided to keep a severely injured pregnant woman alive so that the child may be born safely.
The framers of our country’s founding documents identify the notions of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The opportunity of having the right to make a choice (liberty) depends entirely upon the blessing, privilege, and joy of having a life to live.
Ferdinand D. Yates, Jr. MD MA (Bioethics)
Ruckersville