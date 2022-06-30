Opinion/Letter: Happy abortion finally outlawed

Finally, the cry of the oppressed has been heard. And acted upon. The voices of those who could not speak out, whose rights had been removed, to whom life, love, and freedom were not guaranteed, have rejoined the conversation.

Rights, rights, rights abound: women’s rights, civil rights, minority rights, gay rights, trans rights, prisoner rights, victim rights, children’s rights, elder rights, disability rights, animal rights, and property rights have a new companion.

While the equivalence of these wee ones, to dispense with and dispose of, to be tossed away with the bath water, hasn’t been fully established, the parity has closed by the recent Supreme Court ruling. Full equality and kind justice now reside with the states.

And forethought could’ve prevented this legal morass. Some 98% of pregnancies are preventable. But 100% of abortions are.

We all wish some of our actions didn’t have such serious consequences. A full half of abortions are by repeaters. My own grandfather already had 6 children. He did not welcome the news of a seventh. He wanted my father aborted. My grandmother wouldn’t hear of it. Thus, my father was born. Thus, I am here. Thus, my sons exist. As well as, my lovely grandchildren. Thankfully.

After 50 years, the rights of the pre-born have begun to rejoin the rights of the post-born. Finally.

