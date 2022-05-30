Opinion/Letter: Guns kill

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Schools, grocery stores, places of worship and our communities should be safe places for our communities. We need to address America’s gun problem. We need to write legislation that tackles gun violence to keep us safe. There are plenty of solutions that can minimize gun deaths. What did the US government do when traffic deaths were at an all time high? They invested in technology that made better seatbelts and implemented visibility campaigns. The US needs to promote gun safety. We need to invest in the research of gun violence as a public health issue. Educate our communities on the linkage between anger and violence and how to break the evil cycle. We are surrounded by 21st century technology everyday so we should be able to use it track or increase security with guns. Lastly we need to disarm domestic abusers and people with a history of violence. These solutions won’t eradicate the pure evil behind mass shootings but it will allow reduced gun deaths and violence so we can have greater visibility for when a person violent motives accesses a gun. Change will not come without the choice to. This is not a partisan issue. Guns are killing us.