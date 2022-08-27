 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: Groat's firing would be unjustified

  • 0

Your editorial in the August 23 paper demanding that the City discharge D. Allen Groat II is unwarranted. All of the conduct with which you charge Mr. Groat constitutes speech protected by the First Amendment. He has been investigated by the criminal justice authorities with respect to the January 6 riot and not charged. 

His involvement in a traffic controversy is unrelated to the performance of his job duties as an information technology professional.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The City and its legal advisors correctly have concluded that there is no legal basis for adverse employment action against him.

Henry H. Perritt, Jr.

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert