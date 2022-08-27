Opinion/Letter: Groat's firing would be unjustified

Your editorial in the August 23 paper demanding that the City discharge D. Allen Groat II is unwarranted. All of the conduct with which you charge Mr. Groat constitutes speech protected by the First Amendment. He has been investigated by the criminal justice authorities with respect to the January 6 riot and not charged.
His involvement in a traffic controversy is unrelated to the performance of his job duties as an information technology professional.
The City and its legal advisors correctly have concluded that there is no legal basis for adverse employment action against him.
Henry H. Perritt, Jr.
Charlottesville