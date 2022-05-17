 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Great PVCC graduation

I attended the PVCC graduation at John Paul Jones Arena for my grandson’s graduation. It was one of the most meaningful graduations I have attended. Dr. Frank Friedman did an excellent job in acknowledging the students’ accomplishments and their diversity.

His keynote address was superb and extremely meaningful not only to the students, but to those in attendance. 

We are so fortunate to have PVCC in our community and under Dr. Friedman’s leadership it has risen to great heights.

Madeleine Chandler

Charlottesville

