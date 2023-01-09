Opinion/Letter: Great job on story

Alice Berry did an outstanding job in the Distinguished Dozen piece about Tommy Safranek. I have a background to attest to both her work and Tommy’s commitment to his community and to other people.

I applaud good journalism, having worked for newspapers for most of my working life.

I am sure everyone who reads my name will figured out that I am Tommy’s father. But no bias here. Just an honest assessment. It makes perfect sense to me that he has a love of trails as an adult.

In Arlington we lived a short distance from a trail that connects Mount Vernon to West Virgina. He made his mother and I nervous one summer night when it was already dark and he had not returned from a bike ride. Turned out he went a good bit further than he should have when alone.

Thanks for the great article. It is pretty neat to see my son on the other side of what I did for many years.

Ed Safranek

New Marshfield, OH