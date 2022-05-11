 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Great garden photo

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle County Public Schools and the Piedmont Master Gardeners celebrate the completion of a new outdoor learning space designed to be a model site for engaging children in gardening and horticulture at Mary Carr Greer Elementary School. 

Many thanks to The Daily Progress for publishing Erin Edgerton’s wonderful photographs of students enjoying the new garden at Mary Carr Greer Elementary School, a project initiated to support a teaching collaboration with the Piedmont Master Gardeners in the May 6 edition. We wish to recognize the generous community partners who made it possible, most notably Building Goodness Foundation, which provided a $10,000 grant for the project and rallied an army of volunteers to build it. They include Kathy Garstang, the foundation’s local projects and operations director, who provided outstanding leadership; architect Alec Woletz and his colleagues at Alloy Architecture + Construction, who designed the project pro bono and devoted a staff volunteer workday to its construction; and retired builder Bob Putnam, who contributed his services as construction manager. Along with other volunteers, they have given nearly $28,000 in time and labor to create a model outdoor learning space for Greer, a school that serves the most diverse student population in Albemarle County. We cannot thank them enough.

Chris Atkins and Bill Sublette

Piedmont Master Gardeners 

