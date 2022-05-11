Opinion/Letter: Great garden photo

Many thanks to The Daily Progress for publishing Erin Edgerton’s wonderful photographs of students enjoying the new garden at Mary Carr Greer Elementary School, a project initiated to support a teaching collaboration with the Piedmont Master Gardeners in the May 6 edition. We wish to recognize the generous community partners who made it possible, most notably Building Goodness Foundation, which provided a $10,000 grant for the project and rallied an army of volunteers to build it. They include Kathy Garstang, the foundation’s local projects and operations director, who provided outstanding leadership; architect Alec Woletz and his colleagues at Alloy Architecture + Construction, who designed the project pro bono and devoted a staff volunteer workday to its construction; and retired builder Bob Putnam, who contributed his services as construction manager. Along with other volunteers, they have given nearly $28,000 in time and labor to create a model outdoor learning space for Greer, a school that serves the most diverse student population in Albemarle County. We cannot thank them enough.