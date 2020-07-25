Our neighbors and we were so impressed with the fireworks display on July 4 from Carter’s Mountain. We sat in the middle of our cul-de-sac and watched the whole wonderful show.
Thank you to the organizers for offering such a great alternative site for everyone.
I hope that all the folks in this area enjoyed July 4 as much as we did.
Again, thanks to the organizers and financial supporters for their efforts in helping us avoid the COVID-19 outbreak in making this holiday a success. Carter’s Mountain was a perfect place.
Barbara Nelson
Steve Nelson
Albemarle County
