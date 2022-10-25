Opinion/Letter: Governor's trans gender policies will-founded

Your Oct. 16 article “Advocates of trans individuals speak out” reveals 90% opinion on one side of this issue. In its first sentence, your writer, Ms. Berry, states that Mr. Burton “Has been transgender all of his life,” without any caveat, such as “He (apparently) believes he has been transgender all his life.” To state the obvious, no infant can know or express this, and to posit that even adolescents can know this, is highly suspect.

To present 40 column-inches of transgender advocacy, with only a 2-column inch explanation of the Youngkin policy, is not even handed. The only source cited, the Trevor Project, is clearly a strident advocacy group. There exists no study covering more than their 24 years of existence that supports the Trevor Project’s positions. Without such evidence, no governmental institution should accept such advocacy that stands in stark opposition to thousands of years of human experience, and clear biological facts.

The endgame of “transitions” is often removal or alteration of human organs and sterilization. I can state unequivocally, from personal experience as a cancer survivor (so far), that removing human organs drastically and permanently disrupts normal bodily processes. This is not something that I believe can be properly explained to or understood by adolescents. Even experienced physicians cannot predict the actual outcomes of such life-altering surgeries, they can only state probabilities.

Governor Youngkin has taken the reasonable view that no teacher or school personnel should affirm or accept a student’s desire to embark upon such a gravely serious path before parents are consulted. He was elected by the majority of Virginians, mostly because of his support for parental responsibility. If this particular policy were put to a vote, I predict that 90% of parents would support it.

Raymond Kannapell

Charlottesville