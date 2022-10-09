Opinion/Letter: GOP distorts Spanberger's stances

Two years ago, I renounced my 36-year affiliation to the Republican Party. Why? The reasons are numerous. The party abandoned real conservative principles. They use deceptive rhetoric, promote conspiracy theories, project their own failings onto others, etc. The latest National Republican Congressional Committee attack advertisement against Abigail Spanberger isn’t just deceptive, it is an outright lie. It actually reports how Republicans waste funds and then puts the blame on Abigail Spanberger.

The advertisement says that Abigail votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. This elicits an emotional response as it still does for me as a former Republican. I’m recovering from decades of GOP conditioning.

The ad claims Abigail’s vote for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP or ARPA) was to fund pet projects; a Florida luxury hotel, an Iowa golf course, a Colorado ski resort. The act addressed the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, and businesses and did not specify how the states used the funds. Colorado, Iowa, and Florida chose to allocate the funds based on applications from small businesses. If the funds were improperly handled, it was by Republican or Democratic state administrations.

Did Virginia, including Virginia’s 7th district, benefit from ARP funds? Yes, including a surplus. Glenn Youngkin disingenuously claimed these funds were stolen from Virginia taxpayers. Virginia provided rebates to taxpayers out of this surplus, which would normally enrage fiscal conservatives. Thank you Abigail for working for your constituents.

The ad is another lie intended to mislead voters and improve Yesli Vega’s chances at the polls. We should be outraged by this level of GOP deception and not tolerate it. Abigail Spanberger must be re-elected.

Terell McCandrew

Fredericksburg