Opinion/Letter: Good's stances are an embarrassment

A recent Daily Progress editorial accurately describes the many ways Congressman Good does not make sense and is an embarrassment to Virginians. Two of his reported positions are particularly absurd.

First is his assertion that God created fossil fuels and put them in the ground for man to harvest. According to scientific studies, the world’s supply of oil reserves will run out in 2052, natural gas by 2060, and coal by 2060. It is well established that burning fossil fuels pollute the earth’s air, water and land. This pollution causes asthma, cancer, heart disease and premature death. Surely a benevolent God would not intend for humans to rely on a disappearing mineral to survive, burn the earth that he created and inflict disease, misery and death on themselves.

Making better use of the God-given limitless supply of clean sun and wind energy would seem more consistent with a heavenly plan. But perhaps we should turn to a minister like Josh Throneburg for guidance.

Second is Good’s statement that he could not vote for veterans’ health care to treat exposure to toxic burn pits. Good does not seem to understand that when you have your health anything is possible, but when you don’t, nothing is possible.

Let’s elect someone with Compassion and Common Sense. Vote for Josh Throneburg.

James Pyles

Crozet