Opinion/Letter: Good's silence condones Trump's hate

On Sept. 30, Donald Trump used his Truth Social Platform to post inflammatory and racist comments about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife. Even the Wall Street Journal condemned Trump’s “Death Wish” comments as “ugly even by Mr. Trump’s standards” and that this rhetoric “may put others at genuine risk of harm.” Others were appalled by the racist attack on Trump’s own, former, Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Ciao, pointing out that such attacks can also trigger violence.

I have checked Congressman Good’s website, Facebook and twitter accounts and called his Washington DC office twice, looking for condemnation of Trump’s comments from this self-styled biblical Christian. Nothing!

In Bob Good’s world, if you fail to disagree publicly with something then, by implication, you must agree with it. Good used this argument in March 2022 in justifying his unusual interpretation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s position on abortion when he was interviewed on the John Frederick Show. He said that Justice Brown Jackson was a clerk for Justice Breyer when Breyer had written an abortion opinion and “At no time has Judge (sic) Jackson repudiated that opinion as one she disagreed with.”

Applying his logic, Good’s deafening silence on Trump’s inflammatory and racist comments can only mean that the Congressman himself advocates violence and racism. What would Jesus say?

Heather Rowland

Charlottesville