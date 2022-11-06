Opinion/Letter: Good's partisanship hurt district

U. S. Representative Bob Good was elected in 2020 by the majority of VA’s 5th District voters. He accepted those results even though he denied the outcome of the Presidential election that same year. In the almost two years Good has served, his extremely partisan voting record has been unsupportive of veteran’s health/medical care, has blocked local grants to police departments, and did not support the CHIPS Act designed to create jobs and fortify domestic production of semi-conductors. Instead, he is focused on building a wall at the southern border, eliminating the ability of women to make their own health decisions, and supporting policy changes that will worsen the mental health of children and adults in Virginia.