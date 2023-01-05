Opinion/Letter: Good's bad attitude hurts everyone

Not including the title of his column on the Dec. 29 Daily Progress editorial page, “New Speaker must fight Dems,” Congressman Bob Good uses the word “fight” or “fighter” no less than six times. I, for one, am tired of hearing candidates, Republicans and Democrats, who say that they will go to Washington to “fight for you.” I would prefer legislators who work together, not just for me, but for the good of the American people.

Mr. Good also uses the word “conservative” many times. Conservatives claim to venerate the Constitution. However, the Constitution was born of compromise. The "founding fathers" who attended the Constitutional Convention for four months (May-September) during the summer of 1787, disagreed on many issues. The final version of the Constitution contained several compromises. Many delegates were reluctant to vote for it, and three did not sign the final document. Benjamin Franklin had reservations about the Constitution, but chose to sign it, and in his final speech at the Convention he urged his fellow delegates to sign, saying;

"I cannot help expressing a Wish, that every Member of the Convention, who may still have Objections to it, would with me on this Occasion doubt a little of his own Infallibility, and to make manifest our Unanimity, put his Name to this Instrument."

I cannot help but wish that Mr. Good, along with many others now serving in Congress, might doubt their own infallibility, try to listen to others, and maybe even find areas of agreement or compromise for the good of all of us.

Ted Coates

Charlottesville