Opinion/Letter: Good perpetuates Trump's lies

When I was a child, my grandmother found cause to remind me of the 9th Commandment and that a person was no better than their word. This truth came to mind when I recognized that our self-proclaimed Biblical conservative congressman does not seem to understand the meaning of “Thou shalt not lie.” Despite majority disapproval ratings throughout his presidency, a certified election loss by seven million popular and 74 electoral college votes, the verdict of the Attorney General and election officials in 50 states, and the judgments of 63 court cases, Donald Trump claimed massive voter fraud, claimed the election had been stolen. Trump’s lie was embraced and fueled by Bob Good, resulting in our nation’s first non-peaceful transfer of power and political coop attempt culminating in the violence, death, and desecration of the citadel of our democracy on January 6, 2021. I am certain that one day Donald Trump will be held responsible for harming so many, for undermining our democracy, and for ignoring the rule of law. But we can hold Bob Good to account on November 8. He has demonstrated, as my grandmother would say, “that he can’t be trusted any further than you can throw him.”