This is a letter to all of the mothers. The humans who bring life into the world, who care for their children and would jump in front of a train to protect the ones they love.

I want to say thank you.

Thank you for all that you do. For all that you have done and will do for the kids like myself who needed a push in the right direction when I didn't know I needed it.

Happy Mother's Day to all of the strong, kind, knowledgeable and loving mothers out there.

Derek Weakley

Gordonsville