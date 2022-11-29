Opinion/Letter: Good not helping conservatives

I and many other Republicans in my area truly regret voting for Congressman Bob Good to represent us. He has in such a short time become Liz Chaney in men's clothing. At a time when unity is so sorely needed to overcome so many enacted left-learning policies, he represents everything Republicans despised in the Democratic Party. I wish he had been defeated. Sorry to say that, but this Congressman no longer represents honesty, integrity and loyalty. He should simply become a Democrat.