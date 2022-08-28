Opinion/Letter: Good has nothing good to say

I am writing in support of the editorial on Aug. 18 about Bob Good, “Be very, very afraid...” I agree with every word of it. I would like to add a few thoughts of my own.

I try very hard to find good in each person with whom I interact and find a commonality over which we can find some unity. I, however, have given up trying with Bob Good because I feel that he doesn’t want to find commonalities with anyone who is different from him.

I am tired of reading in his weekly Newsletter that anything that the Democrats propose is either radical or extreme or tyrannical, which seem to be three of his favorite words, as they are used every week. I don’t consider myself a radical or extreme or tyrannical.

In his Aug. 13, 2022 Newsletter, Bob Good ends, as he often does, with “I will never forget that I am here to serve you!”

My question to him is: How do you serve me when you never say a kind word about me, never work toward anything that is important to me, never respond to anything I share with you in correspondence, and seem unwilling to listen to or understand anything that is different from your core beliefs?

I am glad that far-right Republicans in the Fifth District are heard, but they are not the only constituents Bob Good serves. I do not feel represented by him; I do not feel that he serves me.

Linda Goldstein

Charlottesville, VA