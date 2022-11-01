Opinion/Letter: Good has helped Virginia

I am writing as a supporter of Congressman Bob Good in Virginia’s 5th district congressional race. As a Congressman, Bob has supported many pieces of legislation that have been beneficial to the safety and well-being of Virginians, both economically and morally.

Bob’s opponent, Josh Throneburg, supports a number of policies that I believe will be harmful to Virginia and America as a whole if he were to be elected and his policies adopted.

Josh supports the Equality Act. I believe that if this act were passed, it would be harmful to society by placing an unnecessary focus on the group that one identifies with. Essentially, it would force the whole country, including businesses and religious organizations, to take part in

identity politics, especially when it comes to hiring.

I think it would be better for the state of Virginia and the country as a whole if we avoid this strict focus on group identification and instead see ourselves as people who have been created in the image of God. This would provide the foundation that would enable the country to flourish.

I place my full support for Virginia’s 5th district congressional seat in the incumbent, Bob Good. Mr. Good affirms only two genders – male and female - and he stands against any quotas in hiring that would give any person or group of people preference over another. Mr. Good believes that people should be hired based on their skill and qualifications for a job, not because of their

skin color or sexual identity.

Electing Josh Throneburg would be detrimental to the health of Virginia and the country. Every

Virginian in the 5th district should cast their vote in support of Bob Good on Nov. 8.

Ben Conerd

Farmville