Opinion/Letter: Good forces his faith on constituents

In following news about court challenges to abortion restrictions that have been passed by states such as Florida. Ohio, and Kentucky, I discovered that challenges have been raised in the context of the violation of the First Amendment’s Establishment clause. In Florida, their 15-week ban “substantially burdens Plaintiffs, as well as their congregants and all members of the Jewish faith, in the exercise of their Jewish beliefs and practices regarding abortion.” In Ohio, “many religions recognize the right of a pregnant person to make the deeply personal decision of whether to continue a pregnancy in accordance with their faith at any stage of the pregnancy.” In Kentucky, a judge wrote in his decision to grant an injunction: “The General Assembly is not permitted to single out and endorse the doctrine of a favored faith for preferred treatment. By taking this approach, the bans fail to account for the diverse religious views of many Kentuckians whose faith leads them to take very different views of when life begins. There is nothing in our laws or history that allows for such theocratic based policymaking.”