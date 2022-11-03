Opinion/Letter: Good despises many constituents

Good despises many constituents

Of all the bile spewed by my congressman, Bob Good, during the Oct. 26 political debate, three comments were particularly disgraceful and ill-founded. First, his statement that the Democratic Party has “declared war on America. “ Rather, by demonizing Democrats as the nation’s enemy, Mr. Good wages his own shameful war of words.

Second, his implication that Democrats are trying to “destroy” our country. Mr. Good and his hyper-partisan ilk, who relentlessly spread distrust of our elections, schools, government, and people who don’t think like them, are shattering Americans’ trust in our society and in each other.

Finally, his insinuation that Democrats are so unpatriotic that they won’t fly the American flag at their homes. He hasn’t been to my home, or the homes of many of my Democratic friends, who are patriotic to their core and proudly display the flag, march in parades, and participate in the festivities that celebrate our country.

It’s clear from his rhetoric that Mr. Good has no respect or use for a sizeable portion of his constituency, and has no interest in solutions, only blame.

Why would we want to re-elect this man, who exercises knee-jerk opposition to any major initiative in Congress — including legislation to aid police and veterans — if a Democrat has proposed it? In establishing his credentials as a right-wing darling, he has ignored his constituents by voting against bills that would bring jobs and other benefits to the 5th District.

His opponent, Josh Throneburg, is a level-headed, bipartisan, fair and compassionate politician — the polar opposite of the incumbent — and Throneburg deserves the job when we vote on Nov 8.

Jane Touzalin

Charlottesville