Opinion/Letter: Good choices in Dem primary

We are fortunate to have two strong candidates, incumbent Sen. Creigh Deeds and Del. Sally Hudson, running in the 2023 Democratic Primary for election to the new State Senate District 11. This newly defined district is all but certain to send a Democrat to Richmond. How do we know this?

The non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) has done the heavy lifting. VPAP publishes the results of every election in every precinct in the Commonwealth. The results from the precincts that make up the current State Senate District 11 were aggregated. That analysis finds that since 2016 every Democrat running statewide has won the precincts making up today’s State Senate District 11 by at least 15 points. As the most recent example, Josh Throneburg lost the race for the 5th Congressional District by 15% but won the precincts that comprise Senate District 11 by 25 points (Throneburg: 62.6%, Bob Good: 37.3%). This state senate district appears to be deep blue.

Having served on the Charlottesville City Council (1972-1976) and run (unsuccessfully) for the United States Congress (1974) in what used to be called the 7th Congressional District, I understand that no election is guaranteed for any candidate. But there is little risk of Democrats losing this senate seat no matter who we nominate. Voters aren’t taking a chance with either of these Virginians. Both candidates for the senate seat (Sen. Deeds and Del. Hudson) are solid individuals. We now have an opportunity to do what Democrats can do best: substantive debate on the issues that matter most to voters. Let’s have at it!

George H. Gilliam,

Charlottesville

Good choices in Dem primary