Opinion/Letter: Go slowly with rezoning

Go slowly with rezoning

Dedicating 10% of the units in all construction projects larger than 10 units will barely put a dent in the need for affordable housing in Charlottesville. The city must take a direct approach rather than the broad-brush proposition in the Comprehensive Plan, Future Land Use Map, and Inclusionary zoning document.

Some ideas that would directly produce more affordable housing:

Encourage infill with smaller homes in traditional single-family neighborhoods in the new General Residential zone.

Adapt underused office and commercial space to residential units by city involvement.

Negotiate with owners of large commercial parcels to build large affordable housing complexes that offer easy access to shopping, services, parking, and public transportation.

Commit buildable city-owned land for dedicated affordable housing by establishing land trusts.

Offer subsidies to local developers to build affordable housing instead of market-rate units.

Sell city-owned land in Albemarle County to help finance the promised $10 million annual affordable housing fund.

Require “compatibility” with adjacent residences in GR and MIR areas, as mentioned in Inclusionary Zoning, for the first few years. Then gradually permit the substantial changes in form and height.

Retain opportunities for residents to comment about future development. Expanding unfettered by-right features of new zoning ends public input.

Budget in advance of projects to expand and improve the city’s infrastructure, including streets, water, sewer, sidewalks, bike ways.

Involve UVA more actively in housing plans. If it provided more housing on Grounds, that would alleviate the shortage in housing and the pressure on the city to “upzone.”

We sincerely believe this plan and subsequent “upzoning” will not achieve the goal of more affordable housing. Moreover, we see many risks and possible unintended and undesirable consequences from this plan. We ask that the City take these concerns into consideration.

Martha Smythe and Philip Harway

Charlottesville