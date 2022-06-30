 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Give delivery fee to carriers

A short time ago, I received a notice from The Daily Progress that a $5 a month fee per paper-delivery-customer would be instituted – going forward – to cover the increased cost of gas that the deliverers are currently paying. First, I would suggest that this is an unreasonable fee as many of the deliverers (I suspect) have clusters of customers and that an additional $60 per year per customer will generally exceed the additional gas expense incurred by the individual paper carrier. Second, it is my hope that these additional monies go directly to the paper carrier – as the reasoning was proposed – and not to the corporate owner. Third, now that the price of gas is on the decline (even if temporarily), will the fee be decreased? Fourth, once the price of gas normalizes, as it should eventually, will the fee be removed?

Ferdinand D. Yates, Jr. MD

Ruckersville

